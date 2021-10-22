Dr. Joseph Chow explains why now is a good time to get the flu shot

Health

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather is really beginning to cool off, which is a sign that it’s time to get your flu shot.

Joining us Friday morning to answer some big questions was Dr. Joseph Chow from Western New York Immediate Care.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now