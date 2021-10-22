Dr. Joseph Chow explains why now is a good time to get the flu shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather is really beginning to cool off, which is a sign that it’s time to get your flu shot.
Joining us Friday morning to answer some big questions was Dr. Joseph Chow from Western New York Immediate Care.
Latest Posts
- Top 4 on 4: Week 8
- This homemade haunted house in Depew serves up the scares – for a good cause
- Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart
- What is a prop gun? Investigators say shooting on set of Alec Baldwin movie involved ‘prop firearm’
- As heating prices expected to rise during winter months, lawmakers look towards LIHEAP funding