Emergency need for blood donors in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As it stands, blood collection in Western New York cannot keep pace with the rate at which local hospitals use blood, according to the ConnectLife donor center.

As the blood supply in Western New York reaches a critical level, ConnectLife is calling on the community to donate blood.

The center said the current status of the blood supply is “particularly concerning” as the winter months approach and donation rates typically decrease due to travel, inclement weather and seasonal illness. ConnectLife has less than one day’s worth of Type O blood and a two-day supply of all other blood types.

All donors at any blood drive between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets in the M&T Club to the Bills’ regular season finale on Jan. 9.

To make an appointment to donate, call (716) 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.