Experts: Severe Vitamin D deficiency may affect COVID-19 patient outcomes

(WIVB) — Researchers are looking into Vitamin D’s role in fighting the coronavirus.

Experts at Northwestern University are now learning a severe Vitamin D deficiency may play a role in COVID-19 patient outcomes.

When Vitamin D levels are low, researchers say it appears the body is more likely to dangerously overreact to an infection. It’s called cytokine storm — a hyper-inflammatory condition that damages the lungs and other organs, and can lead to death.

The strong correlation means having healthy levels of Vitamin D could protect patients against severe complications. But, researchers stress that people should not go out and load up on supplements. They say overloading would do more harm than good.

These are still just the beginning stages of research, but they hope the data can help make a difference in finding a future treatment for coronavirus.