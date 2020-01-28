FDA warns maker of Purell to stop making unproven claims

(WIVB) — It can be difficult to know how effective hand sanitizers are. The FDA says not to believe everything companies say on their websites.

The agency wrote a strongly worded letter to Gojo, the company that makes Purell, warning them to stop making unproven claims.

The FDA takes specific issue with the company claiming Purell may kill the Ebola virus.

No hand sanitizers have been tested against Ebola. The agency forbids hand sanitizers from claiming they can protect people from getting sick.

Only federally approved drugs are allowed to do that. The FDA says if Purell wants to get approved as a drug, it can market whatever it can prove. If not, it has to stop making those claims.