Foods to help beat the winter blues

(WIVB) — You can help boost your mood this winter season by incorporating some new foods into your diet.

According to a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, foods rich in Vitamin D can help defeat the winter blues.

The clinic says a great source of vitamin D is shiitake mushrooms. Other good options include salmon, egg yolks, fortified cereals, milk and red meat.

Incorporating foods like this into your diet can help with your mood, sleep and overall immune system.