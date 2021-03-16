How to deal with Daylight Saving Time sleepiness

(WIVB) — Now that we’ve sprung forward, you may still be feeling that lost hour of sleep. It may not seem like much, but losing even an hour, especially if you’re already sleep-deprived, can have health implications.

Doctors say the pandemic has wreaked havoc on sleep schedules.

People are feeling more stress and anxiety, which can disrupt sleep. In addition, our schedules are out of whack due to home schooling and remote work, making it difficult to maintain healthy sleep habits.

Also, when we’re not commuting to work in the morning, we’re exposed to less light, and our bodies need daylight to help regulate our internal clock.

Daylight Saving Time adds to the sleep deprivation we’re already experiencing. So, how do we overcome the tiredness we’re feeling?

Doctors say exposure to sunlight will help. You may also benefit from a quick cat nap.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Cinthya Pena says “It would be good to take a nap. As long as it’s a power nap of 15-20 minutes, no more than that. That will help people to feel rejuvenated and feel better during those episodes where they feel a little bit drowsy or sluggish.”

Doctors say exercising in the morning is another way to perk yourself up. Exercise increases your body temperature, which helps wake you up, and will allow you to function better.