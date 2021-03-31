Kaleida Health announces expanded visitation policy for adult patients in non-COVID units

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is expanding its visitation policy, allowing more people to visit adult inpatients in non-COVID units.

Kaleida will allow two designated support persons in non-COVID units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Similarly, two designated support persons will be allowed with a laboring mother on Labor & Delivery units at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout the labor, delivery and postpartum period.

Another change will allow one designated support person to visit patients undergoing a same-day procedure. Kaleida says the designated person will have to wait in a pre-determined waiting area or patient’s room if it’s a private room until patient discharge.

Th change in visitor policy comes the same day as Catholic Health announced a similar expanded visitation policy.