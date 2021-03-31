Kaleida Health announces expanded visitation policy for adult patients in non-COVID units

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KALEIDA HEALTH

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is expanding its visitation policy, allowing more people to visit adult inpatients in non-COVID units.

Kaleida will allow two designated support persons in non-COVID units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Similarly, two designated support persons will be allowed with a laboring mother on Labor & Delivery units at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout the labor, delivery and postpartum period.

Another change will allow one designated support person to visit patients undergoing a same-day procedure. Kaleida says the designated person will have to wait in a pre-determined waiting area or patient’s room if it’s a private room until patient discharge.

Th change in visitor policy comes the same day as Catholic Health announced a similar expanded visitation policy.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories