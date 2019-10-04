Measles outbreak in New York contained

(WIVB) — Six weeks ago was the last time we reported on a new, active case of measles in New York.

The cases were related to an outbreak that started last October.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says 406 people were infected with the disease in four downstate counties.

These cases stemmed from initial exposures related to international travel.

There was one case reported in the Rochester area this year, but it wasn’t related to the downstate outbreak.

The State Health Department is still working to ensure measles doesn’t spread in New York.

According to officials, the best was to ensure this is getting vaccinated.