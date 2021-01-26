Mindful snacking while working from home

(WIVB) — Working from home can definitely have it perks, but it can also create some bad habits, like snacking throughout the day.

In fact, doctors have noticed an increase in the amount of people experiencing weight gain.

That’s why they say it’s important to practice mindful eating. To help do that, doctors say you should remember the “three S’s.”

Sit down while you eat. Studies have shown that people eat five percent less when they’re sitting at an actual table. Slowly chew your food. Stop what you’re doing.

It may be easier to eat while you work, but it should be avoided.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Susan Albers says “A lot of people use their desk as a dining room table. Instead, think of location, location, location. Pick a snack spot and when you have a snack, it’s fine to have a snack. Just stop what you’re doing and move to that spot, and that’s where you have your snack. Psychologists call that localizing a behavior, so we’re not snacking at all different times in many different locations.”

Doctors say you should also make sure you’re actually hungry, and not just bored or stressed before grabbing that next snack.