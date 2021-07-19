New way to measure quality of life for kidney failure patients shows promising results

(WIVB) — There are promising results for a new method of measuring the quality of life of kidney failure patients.
The “PROPr” score measures things like cognitive function, depression, fatigue and pain.
Researchers hope it will help doctors in their care and treatment of patients with poor kidney health.
