Pandemic stress blamed for rise in cases of “shock hair loss”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re pulling out your hair over COVID-19, you’re not alone.

Doctors around the world are reporting more cases of “shock hair loss” due to pandemic stress.

Researchers say shock hair loss isn’t unusual, and most cases resolve on their own within about six months.

If you’re looking for ways to protect your luscious locks, in addition to reducing stress, there are a few things you can try.

“Exercise, take care of yourself, make sure you’re eating a well-balanced diet,” Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, with the Cleveland Clinic, says. “We know things like protein are the building blocks for our hair, our skin, our nails, so make sure you’re eating a diet, you know, that has higher protein.”

Doctors say that once your body recovers from stress, you’ll want to make sure your hair has the nutrients it needs to rebuild. They say antioxidants and multivitamins may help strengthen hair.