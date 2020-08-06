Research shows effects of COVID-19 on heart

(WIVB) — We’re seeing the effects that the coronavirus has on the heart, months after people are believed to have recovered.

German researchers studied 100 cardiac MRI scans taken about two months after people had recovered from COVID-19.

Results show 78 of the scans had heart abnormalities and 60 scans revealed inflammation in the heart.

Doctors say it’s a bit unexpected that people would still have evidence of inflammation in the heart more than two months after their illness.

They add that more research is needed, but in the meantime, the best way to protect your heart from the virus is to keep it healthy and strong.

Complete results of the study can be found online in JAMA Cardiology.