Roswell Park’s IceCycle fundraiser to kick off Wednesday, event scheduled for March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park has opened registration for its second-annual IceCycle fundraising event, set for March 11-12 at Buffalo Riverworks.

The event is a 45-minute cycling class on the ice to raise funds for genetic counseling and cancer genetics at Roswell. The event will incorporate 14 local fitness studios, each running a session. There is a $200 fundraising minimum, which includes the $25 registration fee.

The event officially kicks off on Wednesday, but those wishing to participate can register and find more information at this link now.

Participating studios include:

BAC for Women

BeMoved Fitness

BikeorBar

The Buffalo Club

Catalyst Fitness

Clique Cycling & Fitness

Cycle WNY

JadaBlitz Fitness

Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo

Rebel Ride

Revolution

Rise Fitness Studio

Stages Cycling

Sweat 716

At-home sessions are also available for those who would like to participate in the fundraiser via live stream. For those sessions, there is a $100 fundraising minimum.