Roswell Park’s IceCycle fundraiser to kick off Wednesday, event scheduled for March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park has opened registration for its second-annual IceCycle fundraising event, set for March 11-12 at Buffalo Riverworks.
The event is a 45-minute cycling class on the ice to raise funds for genetic counseling and cancer genetics at Roswell. The event will incorporate 14 local fitness studios, each running a session. There is a $200 fundraising minimum, which includes the $25 registration fee.
The event officially kicks off on Wednesday, but those wishing to participate can register and find more information at this link now.
Participating studios include:
- BAC for Women
- BeMoved Fitness
- BikeorBar
- The Buffalo Club
- Catalyst Fitness
- Clique Cycling & Fitness
- Cycle WNY
- JadaBlitz Fitness
- Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo
- Rebel Ride
- Revolution
- Rise Fitness Studio
- Stages Cycling
- Sweat 716
At-home sessions are also available for those who would like to participate in the fundraiser via live stream. For those sessions, there is a $100 fundraising minimum.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.