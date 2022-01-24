Roswell Park’s IceCycle fundraiser to kick off Wednesday, event scheduled for March

IceCycle for Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park has opened registration for its second-annual IceCycle fundraising event, set for March 11-12 at Buffalo Riverworks.

The event is a 45-minute cycling class on the ice to raise funds for genetic counseling and cancer genetics at Roswell. The event will incorporate 14 local fitness studios, each running a session. There is a $200 fundraising minimum, which includes the $25 registration fee.

The event officially kicks off on Wednesday, but those wishing to participate can register and find more information at this link now.

Participating studios include:

  • BAC for Women
  • BeMoved Fitness
  • BikeorBar
  • The Buffalo Club
  • Catalyst Fitness
  • Clique Cycling & Fitness
  • Cycle WNY
  • JadaBlitz Fitness
  • Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo
  • Rebel Ride
  • Revolution
  • Rise Fitness Studio
  • Stages Cycling
  • Sweat 716

At-home sessions are also available for those who would like to participate in the fundraiser via live stream. For those sessions, there is a $100 fundraising minimum.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

