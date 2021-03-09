Snacks to help relieve stress

(WIVB) — If you’re stressed from the pandemic and looking for relief in the kitchen, be sure to snack wisely.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Susan Albers says some foods, like mandarin oranges, can be calming.

Pumpkin seeds, which are packed with magnesium, are another stress relieving snack.

And if you struggle with emotional eating, two brazil nuts each day may help. Doctors say they’re full of selenium, which helps regulate the thyroid.

The thyroid helps regulate things like temperature, mood, sleep and metabolism.

If stress is keeping you up at night, Dr. Albers says tart cherries, or cherry juice, may help ease your mind.

“Drinking a glass before you go to bed can be helpful in helping you get to sleep, and also reducing that inflammation in the body,” she says.

Dr. Albers says adding cinnamon to your food can help regulate blood sugar, and its scent may make you feel less stressed, too.