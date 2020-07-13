Study: Cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ increase during pandemic

(WIVB) — It’s no secret that we’re living in stressful times, and that stress could be leading to more broken hearts.

A new study found that cases of broken heart syndrome have increased during the pandemic.

Broken heart syndrome has symptoms similar to a heart attack, like shortness of breath or chest pains.

However, people with broken heart syndrome usually don’t have blocked arteries. Instead, stress changes the shape of the heart, which affects its ability to pump blood effectively.

Dr. Ankur Kalra with the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to manage stress with self care. He suggests daily exercise and meditation.

“It’s extremely important to connect with your inner self,” Dr. Kalra said. “And, as glossy or as sugarcoated as it may sound, it actually really works and there is science behind that to show that it actually really works.”

Dr. Kalra also says it’s important to stay connected with family and friends virtually or on the phone.