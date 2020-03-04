Study: Coffee is good for your bones

(WIVB) — A recent study in “The Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism” looks at coffee and its relationship to bone health.

More than 500 people were studied, with researchers finding that people who habitually drank coffee had higher bone mass density. They attribute the benefit to three specific substances found in coffee.

Dr. Chad Deal, with the Cleveland Clinic, says the relationship between coffee and bone health has been studied before, and the results are conflicting. However, he says the bottom line is that if you’re a coffee drinker, you shouldn’t be worried about its impact on bone health.

“For all those folks who drink lots of coffee and are concerned about the health effects of coffee, this is good news,” Deal says. “It appears to show that coffee is, in general, probably good for bone health.”

Dr. Deal says by identifying which substances in coffee are good for bone health, it opens the door to more possibilities to create new drugs that protect the bones.