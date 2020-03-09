Study: Food and drink preferences may be influenced by genetics

(WIVB) — Are you a coffee or tea drinker? It turns out that your beverage preference could be influenced by your genes.

Researchers studied data and found food preferences of more than 160,000 people in Japan. They discovered genetic links for 13 dietary habits, including the types of drinks and food people consume.

One author of the study stated “We knows that what we eat defines what we are, but we found that what we are also defines what we eat.”

They study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.