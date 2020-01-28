Study: Parkinson’s may begin before birth

(WIVB) — A new study suggests Parkinson’s disease may begin before birth.

Research by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center focused on young-onset Parkinson’s, which is when the disorder develops before the age of 50.

It found people with the young-onset Parkinson’s may have been born with disordered brain cells that went undetected for decades.

The study, which derived neurons from stem cells of people with young-onset Parkinson’s, found two key abnormalities in the brain cells.

The researchers tested drugs to try to reverse the abnormalities. One of them — an FDA-approved drug for treating pre-cancerous skin lesions, reduced levels of one of the abnormalities in the lab-derived neurons.