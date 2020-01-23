Study: Quality of food in low-carb or low-fat diets makes a difference

(WIVB) — A new study indicates the health benefits of a low-carb or low-fat diet may depend on the quality of the food you’re eating.

Researchers analyzed dietary data from over 37,000 adults collected between 1999 and 2014.

They found low-carb and low-fat diets based on plant-derived proteins and fats delivered health benefits, unlike diets based on animal-derived proteins and fats.

The data suggests dieters should avoid red and processed meat, and focus on high-quality plant proteins, unsaturated fats, whole grains, vegetables, fruits and nuts.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.