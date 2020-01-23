Breaking News
Amherst woman hit by car while crossing Sheridan Drive on Sunday dies at hospital
Live Now
News 4 at Noon

Study: Quality of food in low-carb or low-fat diets makes a difference

Health

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A new study indicates the health benefits of a low-carb or low-fat diet may depend on the quality of the food you’re eating.

Researchers analyzed dietary data from over 37,000 adults collected between 1999 and 2014.

They found low-carb and low-fat diets based on plant-derived proteins and fats delivered health benefits, unlike diets based on animal-derived proteins and fats.

The data suggests dieters should avoid red and processed meat, and focus on high-quality plant proteins, unsaturated fats, whole grains, vegetables, fruits and nuts.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss