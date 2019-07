(WIVB) — A new study shows sitting at your desk and working is not as bad for your heart and overall longevity when compared to sitting and watching T.V.

Researchers found that “often or always” sitting at work was not associated with an increased risk of death and heart disease.

Those who watched at least four hours of T.V. each day had a 50 percent higher risk of heart issues.

The study can be found in the latest Journal of the American Heart Association.