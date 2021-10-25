Telemedicine may have positive impact on lung cancer screenings

Health

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — According to a recent study, telemedicine, or virtual doctor appointments, may be having a positive impact on lung cancer screenings.

Screening for lung cancer virtually is just as effective as going to see the doctor in person and may help improve racial disparities.

A study from Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia showed single-visit telemedicine appointments were just as good for diagnosing the disease.

Researchers say the African-American population is less likely to be screened and treated for lung cancer, but virtual visits make screenings more accessible to minority populations.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now