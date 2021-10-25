Telemedicine may have positive impact on lung cancer screenings

(WIVB) — According to a recent study, telemedicine, or virtual doctor appointments, may be having a positive impact on lung cancer screenings.
Screening for lung cancer virtually is just as effective as going to see the doctor in person and may help improve racial disparities.
A study from Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia showed single-visit telemedicine appointments were just as good for diagnosing the disease.
Researchers say the African-American population is less likely to be screened and treated for lung cancer, but virtual visits make screenings more accessible to minority populations.
