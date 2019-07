(WIVB)– The U.S. measles outbreak is showing no sign of letting up.

According to the CDC, the number of cases in our country now stands at 1,123 across 28 states.

That’s up 14 cases from the week before. It also marks the most measles cases reported in the country since 1992.

The CDC says measles can be prevented with a vaccine. It says the vaccine is “very safe and effective.”