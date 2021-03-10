UB study: Women who drink a lot of pop are more likely to die from breast cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new study from UB, you may want to stay away from drinking excessive amounts of pop.

The study found that women who drink non-diet soda five times or more per week are 85 percent more likely to die from breast cancer.

Nearly 1,000 women in Erie and Niagara counties participated in the study over the past 22 years.

The lead author of the study — a PhD candidate at UB, says it’s one of the first studies that looks at the link between sugary drinks and breast cancer mortality.

“Over the past 30 years, the amount of sugar-sweetened soda that’s been consumed in the U.S. has been increasing,” Nadia Koyratty says. “So, it is an important concern. These findings will help people make better decisions, we hope, at least, for a healthier diet.”

Koyratty says the current dietary guidelines for Americans recommends a maximum of 12 teaspoons of added sugar per day.