UK’s Johnson to map out post-lockdown life in coming days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. ( Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said unspecified “extra precautions” to contain the spread of the pandemic will be needed in coming weeks, even as he voiced confidence Thursday that the remaining restrictions on social contact in England can be lifted as planned on July 19.

Infections in the U.K. have risen sharply in recent weeks, with government figures showing another 27,989 new cases across the U.K. on Thursday. That’s the highest level since the end of January.

During a visit to the Nissan car plant in the north England city of Sunderland, Johnson said he is planning to reveal details of what the end of lockdown restrictions will look like in the coming days.

Johnson said he is hopeful life will get back “as close to it was before COVID,” given the evidence showing vaccines are reducing deaths despite rising infections involving the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

“But there may be some things we have to do, extra precautions that we have to take, but I’ll be setting them out,” he said.

Johnson acknowledged there has been a big increase in positive cases in the U.K., which has stoked concerns that the government will not be able to push through with its next easing of lockdown restrictions that will see legal limits on people gathering both at home and outside ditched. It’s unclear what will happen to other rules on mask-wearing and working from home, or how so-called vaccine passports may be used to access venues.

Last month, Johnson delayed the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks as a result of the spread of the delta variant and so millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since then, cases have risen sharply, by 72% over the past seven days.

The hope is that the link between infections and those needing hospitalization and subsequently dying has broken because of the rapid rollout of vaccines. As of Thursday, 67% of the U.K. population has received at least one vaccine dose while 49% have had two.

Recent analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines the U.K. is using are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.

Though the number of people in hospitals and dying have been edging up over the past couple of weeks, they haven’t risen at the same rate as infections. On Thursday, the government said another 259 people have been hospitalized, taking the total to 1,795, nowhere near the 40,000 levels recorded earlier in the year during the peak of a second surge. The daily virus-related death figures also remained relatively low at 22, taking the death total to 128,162.

“It looks ever clearer that the vaccination program, the speed of that vaccine rollout, has broken that link between infection and mortality,” Johnson said. “That gives us the scope, we think, on the 19th to go ahead.”

The other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following similar plans to those in England.

