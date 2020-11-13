WNY healthcare providers agree on mask usage

by: Patrick Ryan

(WIVB)– More than 20 healthcare providers in Western New York have released their take on the effectiveness of masks in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The Influenza-like Illness/COVID Working Group of WNY laid out the following points:

• The working group recommends that individuals wear face
masks to protect the people around them.


• All healthcare providers should wear masks at all times in
all healthcare settings.

• All patients and visitors entering any medical facility or
office should wear a mask, unless there is a strong medical
contraindication, or they are less than 2 years old.


• The effectiveness of masks increases with the percentage
of the population using them. To increase mask use,
healthcare providers should NOT tell patients that masks
are not important.


• All providers should actively educate their patients on the
effectiveness of masks and strongly encourage their use.


• Individuals should wash their hands before putting on a
mask. The mask should cover the nose, mouth, and chin,
and should fit snugly to the side of the face.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

