WNY healthcare providers agree on mask usage

• The working group recommends that individuals wear face

masks to protect the people around them.



• All healthcare providers should wear masks at all times in

all healthcare settings.

• All patients and visitors entering any medical facility or

office should wear a mask, unless there is a strong medical

contraindication, or they are less than 2 years old.



• The effectiveness of masks increases with the percentage

of the population using them. To increase mask use,

healthcare providers should NOT tell patients that masks

are not important.



• All providers should actively educate their patients on the

effectiveness of masks and strongly encourage their use.



• Individuals should wash their hands before putting on a

mask. The mask should cover the nose, mouth, and chin,

and should fit snugly to the side of the face.