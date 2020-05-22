Health officials warn don’t put off routine cancer screenings because of coronavirus fears

The emergence of Covid-19 has brought a new wave of concerns, like the possible exposure to germs to the loss of health insurance, but officials with the Erie County Cancer Services Program say don’t let that stop you from getting your cancer screenings.

The Erie County Cancer Services Program offers access to free or low cost cancer screenings for people with little or no insurance.

Now that many local radiology offices are now opening back up. Program leaders say this is a great time to reschedule appointments for things like mammograms and cervical cancer screenings.

Michelle Wysochki is the program director Erie County Cancer Services Program, she says many of these offices have put in place new cleaning and social distancing measures to help visitors and staff feel safe.

“So we want to encourage everyone to resume their annual screening efforts,” said Wysochki. “Mammography, Cervical Cancer screening, doctor’s visits, we don’t want to forget these things and have problems occurring down the road that could have been caught during this time.”

Wysochki if you lack insurance, then they have several options that will give you access to screenings.

For Free or Low Cost Screenings Colon, Cervical and Mammograms Call 716-858-7376 or visit http://www2.erie.gov/cancerservices/