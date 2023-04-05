BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Healthcare workers are protesting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State budget.

The budget would cut $700 million from safety net hospitals, which provide care to individuals regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

The Workers Union is asking the state to invest $2.5 billion into healthcare in the upcoming budget. They also want the state to restore the $700 million cut.

Oishei Children’s Hospital released a statement Wednesday in regard to the budget cut. Read the full statement below:

Oishei Children’s Hospital is calling for better funding so that they can hire more staff, increase resources, and they want a higher reimbursement rate.

According to the Workers Union, Downstate New York gets reimbursed 20 percent more than Western New York.

The state budget was due April 1.