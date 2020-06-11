Healthcare workers with Kaleida gathered for a moment of silence for George Floyd

Healthcare workers with Kaleida Health gathered for a moment of silence in the parking lot across from Oishei Children’s Hospital Thursday, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd is an African American who died shortly after a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The healthcare workers stood and knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in his honor.

“Being on my knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds seems like a lifetime, so I can imagine what he was going through with that knee on his neck and struggling to breathe for that long period of time,” said Charles Williams vice chairman for 1199SEIU Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and staff members participated in the event.

“As physician, being employed here for many years, and working with people of all colors and races, for me, it was quite meaningful and touching, this was my first peaceful protest if you will and it was quite meaningful,” said Gil Farkash obgyn.