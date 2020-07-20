Hearing for Buffalo Police officers charged with pushing protester rescheduled for August

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/NEWS10) — The court hearing for two Buffalo police officers charged with assaulting a 75-year-old protester has been rescheduled for August.

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault for allegedly shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground outside City Hall on June 4, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk when he fell.

Gugino, who was participating in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, was treated for a head injury, loss of consciousness, and bleeding from the right ear, and was hospitalized.

Both Torgalski and McCabe were suspended with pay, after which all 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit.