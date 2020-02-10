Hearst Corporation buying stake in Martin Group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hearst Newspapers is investing in a large Buffalo-based business.



Hearst Corporation is buying a stake in the Martin Group. The terms of the deal have not been released but the Martin Group, a marketing and communications firm, says that it will stay independent.

The Martin Group’s C.O.O. Lisa Strock says that this new partnership will allow the 100 plus employee company to expand.

“It will keep jobs here. And I would say long term lead to even more growth opportunity here in our market. Not only is it a great opportunity for Buffalo but Upstate as well. So we’re very much excited to see how these new opportunities lead to new opportunities for our staff and our clients.”

The Martin Group has been active in The Queen City for almost two decades. The local marketing agency works with several companies including Wegmans, New Era Cap and The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.