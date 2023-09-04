BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead following a possible domestic-related homicide on Monday morning, according to Buffalo Police.
Police responded to the first block of Zelmer Street, near Doat Street, just after 8:30 a.m.
The two people were found dead at the scene. They have not been identified yet.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
