BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead following a possible domestic-related homicide on Monday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Police responded to the first block of Zelmer Street, near Doat Street, just after 8:30 a.m.

The two people were found dead at the scene. They have not been identified yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.