“Help is on the Way” Sen. Chuck Schumer touts boost in funding for cultural and entertainment venues in American Rescue Plan Act

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown Monday to talk about the tens of millions of dollars in the American Rescue Plan that’s headed to help

area schools, businesses and entertainment and cultural institutions.

Schumer says, as a part of the American Rescue Plan, $1.25 billion was earmarked for independent live venues, performing arts, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.

“So, this is going to be a real shot in the arm for the comedy center and so many other institutions,” Schumer said.

The American Rescue Plan will also give nearly $30 million to the city of Jamestown.

“The money can be used for needed capital, replacing aging infrastructure, and it is our hope that we’ll be able to create a city broadband network,” said Eddie Sundquist Jamestown Mayor.

The city of Dunkirk will get a much needed about $11 million.

We have many issues, infrastructure needs, we have upgrades that we need to do, but we also need to deal with the fact that this pandemic has caused a major disruption in the progress we’ve been seeing here in Chautauqua county,” said Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas.

There’s no indication on a timeline for when the money will arrive in the cities.

