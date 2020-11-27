Helping WNY’s tourism economy through the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Normally, the holiday season is a popular time for travel, with people taking leisure trips or visiting family throughout the holiday season, and while economies in general have suffered through the pandemic, the tourism economy is taking a big hit, too.

That’s significant for Buffalo, which, after a decade-long renaissance, is back on the market, having recently made national headlines for its food scene, culture, and nearby scenic towns.

But the pandemic has threatened economic progress with less people traveling right now.

Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, says his agency is still pitching the region, but doing so responsibly by checking in with partners.

“We’re reaching out and letting them know that if and when the time is right, that Buffalo is ready to host their meeting, convention or sporting event,” Kaler said. “And it’s just, keep those relationships very top of mind, especially with the state association market, any of the sporting groups that have typically been to Buffalo in the past.”

As far as leisure tourism goes, Kaler says the national trend is a drive market, so with people staying close to home, Visit Buffalo Niagara has a strong local presence right now, encouraging people through social media campaigns to take advantage of what’s available locally.

“And trying to encourage our local people to get out and about while we still can, while we’re in the orange zone, to experience cultural institutions if they are still welcoming guests, shop locally, or dine locally,” Kaler said.

Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning) says his office stays in touch with the communities that rely heavily on tourism dollars.

He says there’s some good news concerning local people spending locally.

“So there were a lot of staycations that we were hearing of from our local officials that folks were taking advantage of, but that is not a long-term scenario that we can sustain,” Reed said during a weekly media call the day before Thanksgiving.

Reed hopes for a vaccine as soon as possible as opposed to the mitigation approach through state shutdowns.

“We want to make sure that we stay open to the extent that we can and that people know that our communities are open, especially our tourist destinations that allow people come and stay more than just a day trip or a weekend trip,” Reed says.

At the same time, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the micro cluster zone strategy is working.

“We’re going to stay with the micro cluster approach because that targets the spread and minimizes the economic impact,” Cuomo said Thursday morning.

To help the community, Kaler says keep shopping local. Whether open right now or closed, more than 200 businesses are accepting the newly launched 716 eGiftcard. He says that’s one good way to show the ‘Buffalove’ to the local economy.