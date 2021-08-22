Hurricane Henri brings heavy rain and high surf to Belle Harbor in Queens on Aug. 22, 2021. (credit: PIX11/Anthony DiLorenzo)

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday, but still packed wind gust of up to 65 mph as it lashed Long Island, New York City and much of the Northeast coastline.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning that President Joe Biden approved the state’s request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration, freeing up federal resources for storm response efforts.

Millions of people on Long Island and in southern New England braced Sunday for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from Suffolk County on Long Island and coastal Connecticut to Rhode Island.

Cuomo warned that the storm’s biggest threat likely won’t come from wind but from storm surge and inland flooding, caused by what is expected to be heavy and sustained rain. Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland.

“The affected area is actually quite large … A slow storm is a problematic storm,” the governor said.

Henri hits Long Island, NYC

In Riverhead, the wind picked up substantially and the rain came in waves, with heavy downpours in between periods of light showers.

The rain has been coming down hard in Riverhead, consistently for the last 30 mins. Wind is picking up. Turn up the volume to hear it 📢 @PIX11News @PIXweather pic.twitter.com/75UdZKaqLi — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) August 22, 2021

Officials were keeping an eye on the water because of the storm surge threat. Water rescue crews were briefed Sunday morning.

Street flooding was also an issue in Brooklyn Saturday night. Areas of the borough saw more than 6 inches of rain over a span of a few hours.

Out in the Rockaways, surfers took the risk Sunday morning and headed into the water to catch big waves driven in by the storm.

Surfers in Queens taking advantage of the big swells as Tropical Storm Henri pushes ashore. @PIX11News #TropicalStormHenri pic.twitter.com/MRDT90YrKM — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile in the Hamptons, Troy Buckner wouldn’t let the storm interrupt his near-daily routine of getting coffee with his dad at the Golden Pear, one of the few spots open on Main Street Sunday morning.

“Today we thought we’d still try to keep a little bit of normalcy, but we’re heading back home for the remainder,” Buckner said as the rain pelted down. “We plan for the worst. You just never know. We always anticipate Southampton could be the center, the bull’s eye.”

A lack of major roadways on the eastern end of Long Island makes mass evacuations untenable, East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen said.

“We have one lane of travel leaving the Hamptons so it’s a little difficult to order evacuations,” Larsen said. “So most people will shelter-in-place and, God willing, everyone will come through this OK.”

Cuomo said crews were shoring up dunes on south shore beaches using bulldozers to move sand.

Officials were watching the storm surge on Long Island, but were also very concerned about flooding in the Hudson Valley, Cuomo said.

“Rainfall in the Catskills is a significant problem … think [Hurricanes] Irene and Lee,” he said, calling the projected rainfall totals for the Hudson Valley “highly problematic.”

All it takes, Cuomo said, is for a couple of inches of rainfall in a short amount of time to turn a creek into a raging river that can destroy homes.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark, Jersey City and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Tropical storm-intensity winds were beginning to strike the coast Sunday morning. Rising tide threatened to produce dangerous storm surge.

People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, were urged to evacuate. The last boats out left before 11 p.m. Saturday and officials warned there might be no way to reach people left behind.

Approaching severe weather Saturday night also cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

President Joe Biden declared disasters in much of the region, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid. The White House said Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors and that New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeds Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, also participated.

Major airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday’s flights were canceled. Service on some branches of New York City’s commuter rail system was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible in much of Long Island Sound all the way to Chatham, Massachusetts, and slightly less on Long Island’s Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said. Flash flooding was possible in inland areas already saturated by recent rain.

Porter reported from New York. Associated Press writers Michael Hill in Albany, New York, William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, Mallika Sen and Larry Neumeister in New York, Mike Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, and Mark Pratt in Waltham, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.