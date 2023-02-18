ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Milkshake lovers, rejoice! The Town of Henrietta has approved the plans to build a Shake Shack location.

On January 4, the business submitted the paperwork to demolish what was once a Denny’s at the intersection of Clay Road and Jefferson Road. In its place, Shake Shack wants to build a location that would feature a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

Born in New York City, the burger joint is a fast casual restaurant with locations across the country — and even around the world. The Henrietta Shake Shack will be the first in Upstate New York. It will be open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. according to the proposal.

No construction start date has been released.