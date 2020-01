BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The new Albright-Knox Northland opens to the public on Friday.

The new project space’s first exhibit is Open House: Domestic Thresholds by Heather Hart, Edra Soto, and Rodney Taylor.

The public opening is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 612 Northland Avenue Buffalo.

Tap and scroll for 360 view.