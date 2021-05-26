Here’s how to get your free lawn sign to show “Home Sweet Pride” for Buffalo Pride Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second year in a row, Buffalo’s Pride Week won’t have a parade or festival due to COVID-19- but residents of the Queen City are invited to decorate their spaces for the occasion.

“We’re encouraging folks to decorate their houses, their offices, their businesses, and then folks can walk or drive through those neighborhoods to see all of the decorations, basically like a reverse Pride Parade,” said Rob Baird, director of advancement for Evergreen Health Foundation.

Buffalo Pride Week is June 1 to June 6.

Evergreen Health and their presenting sponsor for Buffalo Pride Week, M&T Bank, are making it easier to show your pride and support by offering free lawn signs. The signs read “Home Sweet Pride” on one sign, and have the LBGTQIA flag on the other side.

“You can stick a sign in your front lawn, or in the window of your house,” Baird said. “It’s a way that folks can see the pride that WNY has.”

The signs were distributed at multiple locations throughout WNY at lunchtime on Wednesday, including in front of the Seneca One building downtown.

“The response has been great – quite a few people have been walking through Seneca One to get their signs, some people are driving up and asking for one,” Baird said. “We just started today and there’s been a really good response already.

The signs will also be given out Friday and Saturday at the following locations and times:

Friday, May 28, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Geico, 300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville, NY 14068

Quest Diagnostics, 3041 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY 13127

M&T, 709 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Saturday, May 29

10:30 a.m. – noon

M&T 709 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Saturday, May 29

1 to 3 p.m.

Evergreen Heath, 170 West Chippewa Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

There are dozens of events happening next week for Buffalo Pride Week, from a celebration at the Explore & More Children’s Museum to a burlesque show at Misuta Chow’s, to a Pride Flag raising at Buffalo City Hall.

