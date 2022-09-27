BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced a $750,000 grant for the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY.

The grant award was funded through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Program and will go towards addressing veteran suicide prevention and mental health.

The Veterans One-stop was among 80 grants awarded nationwide through the program this year and the organization’s first time receiving the grant.

“The Veterans One-stop Center has done a wonderful job of being a trusted and accessible central point of contact for Western New York veterans,” said Congressman Higgins. “This significant federal award will allow for expanded outreach and support services to the good men and women who bravely and faithfully served this country who may be struggling.”

Adam Howard, Veterans One-stop Center of WNY President and CEO said, “Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is honored to be a recipient of SSG Fox Grant funds, and we look forward to expanding our coverage area while keeping customer care and client satisfaction at the forefront of our efforts. We thank Congressman Higgins and his staff for their continued support and commitment to the men and women that have served our great Nation with honor and distinction.”

For more information on the Veterans One-stop of WNY visit www.vocwny.org or call 716-898-0110.