BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins is pushing to end the long wait times for new Nexus cards.

The cards are used by many people in Western New York to cross the international bridges into Canada.

The congressman says he hears from residents every week about this problem. He says people are waiting nine months for an appointment at the enrollment center in Niagara Falls.

It’s a binational trusted traveler program. Interviews have to occur in the United States. I will be talking with the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection [Friday]. Something needs to be done. Something needs to be done quickly,” Congressman Higgins said.

Higgins’ office says trusted traveler programs receive up to 15,000 applications each day.