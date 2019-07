BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says he’s not afraid of a challenger coming from the left in next year’s elections.

Higgins responded to the possibility of a progressive candidate taking him on in 2020.

A recent report by The Buffalo News said the group named “Justice Democrats” is looking for a challenger for Higgins.

The group is aligned with one of the faces of the progressive movement — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Higgins says he’s not scared of going through a primary.