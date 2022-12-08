(WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will receive almost $3 million in federal funding, Congressman Brian Higgins (D) announced Thursday.
Higgins said that it will go towards a construction project at the base.
The total of it is $2.8 million, which will help build a combined operations and alert facility, which would help improve coordinated training and improve mission response time.
This funding is only a dent in what it fully needs with the total cost of the new facility hovering around $50 million. However, the $2.8 million will help get planning and design off the ground.
“The Air Reserve Station is Niagara County’s largest employer generating $300 million in economic impact on the local economy. I ask my colleagues to support this funding and enhanced mission response,” Congressman Higgins said.
The package was approved by the House and is expected to be adopted by the Senate.
