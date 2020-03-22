High-ranking WNY priest put on administrative leave following sexual misconduct allegation

(WIVB) – A high-ranking Diocese of Buffalo priest has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct.
Rev. Peter J. Karalus, Vicar General andModerator of the Curia for the Diocese is accused of sexual misconduct in 2011 by a person who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.
An independent investigator will look into the accusation.
Rev. Karalus denies the allegations, saying in a statement to News 4:
“I emphatically deny and confidently declare as false the allegation that I offered words of inappropriate content to a penitent during the Sacrament of Reconciliation nine years ago.I do not recall this confession, nor can I reveal the content of any confession due to the sacred integrity of the Sacrament. I can, however, say that over my many years of ministry, I have learned common responses of advice and guidance to offer penitents. In this case, I am certain that my comments, intended as advice, were misunderstood, misinterpreted, or not comprehended in the manner they were offered. I trust and will fully cooperate in the process that will investigate this misplaced allegation. I am confident I will be fully exonerated.”