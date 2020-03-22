High-ranking WNY priest put on administrative leave following sexual misconduct allegation

(WIVB) – A high-ranking Diocese of Buffalo priest has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Rev. Peter J. Karalus, Vicar General andModerator of the Curia for the Diocese is accused of sexual misconduct in 2011 by a person who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

An independent investigator will look into the accusation.

Rev. Karalus denies the allegations, saying in a statement to News 4: