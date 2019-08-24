High school sweethearts killed in car crash minutes after getting married

(CBS NEWS) — A newlywed couple in Texas was killed in a car crash after leaving the courthouse following their wedding ceremony Friday. Their car collided with a pickup truck, killing them both, CBS News affiliate KFDM reported.

Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were merging onto a highway in Orange, Texas, when they collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor, the Orange Police Department said.

The accident occurred just minutes after the two exchanged vows. The sister and mother of the groom were behind the couple’s car and witnessed the crash.

“They had just gotten married,” Morgan’s mother, Kennia, told KFDM. “They haven’t even been married for five minutes.”

Morgan was driving a 2004 Chevrolet, which collided with a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said. The couple was exiting the private drive of Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton when the vehicles collided.

“Those two babies,” Kennia Morgan said. “The only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams.”

Morgan and Boudreaux died at the scene. The man driving the pickup truck was unharmed.

Kennia tried to save the couple, attempting to pull the two out of the car.

“I watched my baby die,” she said. “I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.”

The couple planned a large Christmas wedding for family and friends in December, but didn’t want to wait until then to make their union official.

“I witnessed my own worst nightmare,” Kennia said. “That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”