High winds and rain swept through Western New York causing damage and power outages.

In Buffalo, the winds and high water levels caused places like Lasalle Park and the Erie Basin Marina to close to traffic.

In Niagara Falls, the winds brought down a tree on 74th Street.

“With that comes along tree damage, property damage as a result of trees into houses and maybe cars,” City of Niagara Falls Forester said Joe Urso.

Urso said no one was home when the tree fell and no one was injured.

In Hamburg, the Town’s Emergency Services Department spent the day monitoring the weather and any possible damage to people’s property.

Sean Crotty Town of Hamburg Emergency services manager “We’re always trying to be proactive with them and engage them so that if they need anything,” said Town of Hamburg Emergency services manager Sean Crotty. “We’re there for them as well as them being there for themselves.”

Leanna Powers lives right along the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg. She said her family has had to invest in hurricane proof windows to keep her place secure.

“There’s a lot of responsibility that goes into the upkeep as well,” Powers said. “Making sure your drainage system is working. Making sure everything is sealed. That you’re using sand bags. It’s really a never ending process.”

Hamburg Town officials say they are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to keep these waves from hitting the shoreline in the future.

“They’re working on building a wall because this is a persistant area where waves when we get winds like this tend to wash over route 5 and if it’s cold this becomes a skating rink and we end up closing route 5 which isn’t obviously an ideal thing.”