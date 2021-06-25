Highmark Stadium will host Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks are displayed at Bills Stadium at the conclusion of the National Anthem before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

ORCAHRD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The public is invited to watch fireworks at Highmark Stadium on the Fourth of July.

Stadium parking lots open at 8 p.m., with the fireworks show to begin at sundown.

Admission to stadium lots is $5 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

Tailgating is not allowed, according to the press release. However, each vehicle will be allocated space to set up lawn chairs and blankets.