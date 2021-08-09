Hiker rescued from Whirpool State Park on Sunday

New York State Park Police officers are joined by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department in executing a carryout rescue of an injured hiker from the Vanderbilt Stairs area of Whirlpool State Park on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department partnered to rescue an injured hiker from the Vanderbilt Stairs area of Whirlpool State Park on Sunday.

According to the PBA of New York State (PBANYS), firefighters from Engine 3 of the Niagara Falls Fire Department performed a medical evaluation on the hiker, determining she suffered injuries to both ankles.

Officials say the hiker could not walk, much less walk up the Vanderbilt Stairs to leave the gorge.

Niagara Falls Fire Department Truck 1 joined park police and Engine 3 on the scene to bring rescue equipment into the gorge so the hiker could be carried to the stairs and out of the gorge, the PBANYS says.

Crews completed the rescue in under two hours, and the hiker went to a local hospital to treat her non-life-threatening injuries, officials tell News 4.

The PBA of New York State urges hikers to know their capabilities, bring needed equipment and adequate water. They also ask hikers to let someone know where they will be and check in regularly to let them know you are safe or need assistance.