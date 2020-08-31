Hilbert College students are back in class and new shuttle bus is helping them get there

The first day of classes at Hilbert College started Monday and it was also the first day of a brand new off-and-on campus shuttle bus system at the college.

The college is hosting both online and in-person classes, so transportation to the college is essential this year.

“About 80 percent of our courses are being taught face-to-face, and in this day in age, all the classes are socially distant and everyone is wearing masks. For those students who need accommodations we are living streaming the courses through zoom,” said college president Michael S. Brophy.

The shuttle bus will run at various times throughout the morning and afternoon, picking students up at several locations within the City of Buffalo, and bringing the students to campus.

“We’re down here in the Southtowns, but it’s not easy to get to , if you don’t have wheels,” said Brophy. “So, luckily through some donations and some planning we were able to put together a shuttle bus going back and forth from the Southtowns into buffalo and help students come in.”

There are several precautions are in place to keep riders safe from Covid19.

Masks are required by every rider and there will be sanitizing wipes available. Also, all the drivers are required to clean the bus throughout the day and the bus will be sanitized during the overnight hours.

The president also says, the shuttle service is not just for students, but for staff and faculty as well.