Hilbert College to transition to remote instruction on Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hilbert College will transition to remote instruction on Friday.

All in-person instruction will be suspended at the Hamburg campus effective 5 p.m. Friday, about ten days earlier than originally scheduled, the college announced on Wednesday.

Operations at the campus will be open until Nov. 24, at which point operations will be significantly reduced until Jan. 2021.

Spring semester classes will start face-to-face on Jan. 25.

“This was not an easy decision,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael Brophy said. “It is my hope that quickly moving to remote instruction will help remove some of the stressful ambiguities we have all been facing as students, employees, and family members.”

