History of Michigan Avenue YMCA exhibit now open

(WIVB)–A new historical exhibit is focusing on the African American leaders who helped shape the city of Buffalo.



The grand opening of the “History of the Michigan Avenue YMCA” was held Sunday at the Buffalo downtown library.

The exhibit shows how the “Y” served as the hub for the African American community of Buffalo.



During the event, former council member Clifford Bell received a special recognition from congressman Brian Higgins for his work in the Western New York Community.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open through the end of February.