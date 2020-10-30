Hochul addresses rising COVID-19 metrics

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has not identified any coronavirus hot spots in Western New York, despite a rising number of cases.

“We have not identified any particular isolated hot spot,” she told the media in Williamsville Friday. “That’s what we saw more downstate.”

As of Friday, the Western New York region, which includes Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties, had 9.4 new daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents on a 7-day rolling average. That metric hasn’t been that high since May 9th.

Statewide, there have been 9.99 new cases per 100,000 residents. For context, the threshold to qualify for New York State’s travel advisory is 10.

That said, the positivity rates in both Western New York and New York State remain under 2%.

“Our numbers are creeping up,” admitted Hochul. “But we are at a very vulnerable time.”

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is also rising. On Wednesday, 94 COVID patients were in the hospital. It was the highest that number had been since June 10th. The number dropped to 87 on Thursday.

“We know we have tremendous capacity to ramp up our hospital capacity,” Hochul said. “We have done this before. We were all ready this spring if we had a surge in hospitalizations.. We are nowhere near capacity at all.”

Hochul also touched on the situation at Bills Stadium. One month ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned to visit the stadium as the state mulled whether to allow fans in during games. To date, that visit hasn’t happened, and the state has yet to give approval. Hochul said that approval isn’t necessarily contingent on Cuomo visiting.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was asked once again today about the possibility of Bills fans in the stadium this year.



"The determination does not hinge necessarily on whether the governor can make it here (to visit the stadium)." pic.twitter.com/sYqoQC2WDy — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) October 30, 2020

“The determination does not hinge necessarily on whether the governor can make it here,” she said. “He’s actually sending out his teams around elsewhere, his staff elsewhere and talking to the medical experts,” Hochul said.

She added Cuomo may still tour the stadium at some point.

